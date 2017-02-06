How to track a dumb burglar: Follow his footprints in the snow

Mother Nature gave Olympia Police officers a crime-fighting boost when they responded to a burglary call Monday morning.
Footprints in fresh snow greeted officers who responded to the 911 call about a commercial burglary alarm at the Taco Bell in the 1100 block of Cooper Point Road at 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Officers saw footprints approaching the building, according to Lt. Paul Lower. The footprints led to a ladder where the snow also was disturbed, Lower said.
The ladder led to the roof, where more fresh footprints led to an open hatch with more disturbed snow.
“The officers looked in the hatch and could hear a grinder,” Lower said. More officers were called in and a 26-year-old man was apprehended attempting to grind the safe open, Lower said.
The suspect, who had no known address, was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and booked into the Thurston County Jail.
“Snow makes crime scene investigation much easier,” Lower said.
Jerre Redecker: 360-754-5422, @jredecker
