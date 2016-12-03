Funeral for slain officer will be Friday at Tacoma Dome

Tacoma police officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez will be remembered and honored at a memorial service Friday at the Tacoma Dome.
Gutierrez died Wednesday after being shot at an East Side Tacoma home while responding to a domestic dispute.
Friday’s service will be open to the public. Further details, including the start time, will come later from Tacoma police.
Gutierrez’s body was moved, with honors, to Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood on Saturday.
“This was done to accommodate the family wishes and to allow for visitation by Police Department members,” the department said in a statement.
A service for four Lakewood police officers killed Nov. 29, 2009, was held at the Dome. Some 20,000 people, including then-Gov. Chris Gregoire, attended the service Dec. 8, 2009.
A month later, the Dome was the scene of Pierce County sheriff’s deputy Kent Mundell’s funeral. He was shot Dec. 21, 2009, while answering a domestic violence call and died a week later.
Both services saw thousands of law enforcement officers from throughout North America come together for processions and ceremonies to honor the slain officers. They were joined by thousands of members of the public who lined the procession routes and then filed into the Dome to pay their respects.
Gutierrez’s service probably will be similar to Mundell’s three-hour service on Jan. 5, 2010. All police funerals include solemn traditions that those who wear the badge afford their colleagues slain in the line of duty.
Bagpipes wailed laments at Mundell’s service. Dignitaries offered words of condolence and resolve. Honor guards performed sacred rites.
Chaplains asked God to guide the officer into heaven and to soothe his family’s grief.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
To help
The Tacoma Police Department has had many inquiries as to how the community can help in the wake of this horrible tragedy. Two funds have been established.
If you wish to support his legacy, you can donate to the Officer Jake Gutierrez Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank or online at tpcrimestoppers.com.
If you wish to donate to the memorial service, you can make checks out to the Tacoma Police Department. You can drop them off at any police station, or you can mail a donation to Tacoma Police Department, 3701 S. Pine St., Tacoma WA 98409.
There have been reports of fake Go Fund Me memorial pages for Gutierrez, officials said. The official funds are at Wells Fargo and Crime Stoppers.
