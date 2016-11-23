Have some THC with your turkey: Local pot shops roll out holiday sales

The area’s marijuana stores also follow the holiday retail tradition that is Black Friday.
Many cannabis storefronts contacted this week said they planned to be open on Thanksgiving as well, though for limited hours.
Emerald Leaves general manager Thomas Kaapana said his Black Friday sale is on par with discounts on April 20, known as the cannabis culture’s 420 holiday.
“420 and Black Friday is kind of the same thing, as far as the sales go,” Kaapana said.
Contact individual stores for details on holiday hours.
Some examples of stores’ holiday sales:
▪ Urban Bud, 112 S. 24th St.: 20 percent off everything in the store.
▪ World of Weed, 3202 Portland Ave. E., Tacoma: Large bongs on sale; 30 percent off certain flower products and 1 gram pre-rolled joints for $4, limit two per customer. More discounts listed in store. While supplies last.
▪ Mary Mart, 3005 Sixth Ave., Tacoma: Flowers edibles, lotions and topicals will be on sale, with special pricing on bulk quantities, including ounces. Some items will be priced as low as 50 percent off.
▪ Clear Choice Cannabis, 8001 S. Hosmer St., Tacoma: 40 percent off glass products. More discounts in store.
▪ Emerald Leaves, 2702 Sixth Ave., Tacoma: 25 percent off of glass and other paraphernalia. Products for sale will appeal to beginning customers to experienced users.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments