Have some THC with your turkey: Local pot shops roll out holiday sales

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry Pause

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down

2:11 Rail safety measures at BP Cherry Point explained

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

0:59 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer talks after playoff win over Colorado