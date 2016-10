Grab a cheap flight before it’s too late: Southwest’s airfare sale is on

1:48 See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station Pause

3:51 Boise stop-motion animator brings Legos to life

3:14 Huskies coach Chris Petersen recaps Stanford win, looks ahead to Oregon

1:18 Guilty plea for man who delivered fatal blow caught on camera

3:51 Russell Wilson after his heroics on zero good legs beating NYJ

1:42 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on Jets targeting Richard Sherman wasn't smart

1:26 Michael Bennett on getting head-butted by Jets G in Seahawks' win

1:50 Watch a mock sea rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard at Bellingham SeaFeast

2:11 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in September 2016

1:04 Sacramento police officers try to run over mentally ill man before shooting him